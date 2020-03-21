PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out how a car ended up in a retention pond.

Officers were called around 7:39 a.m. Saturday to the pond in the area of 118th Avenue and 66th Street N.

The car was unoccupied, and there were no witnesses to the crash, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Police are trying to get in contact with the car's registered owner. However, it is possible the car was stolen and the owner wasn't aware, they added.

