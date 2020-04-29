PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The sheriff's office is investigating after deputies say a bicyclist hit a jail transport van in Pinellas Park.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Park Boulevard N and 71st Street N.

Investigators said the van was driving eastbound on Park Boulevard in the center lane. A 24-year-old bicyclist was crossing Park Boulevard at 71st Street against a crosswalk signal, deputies said.

When the van approached the intersection, the biker swerved to avoid traffic and hit the back of the van. Investigators said he was not injured.

However, deputies said two inmates hit metal partitions in the van when it braked suddenly. One inmate was taken to Northside Hospital and later released and taken back to the Pinellas County Jail.

Investigators said speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

No one else involved in the crash was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter