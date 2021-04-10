Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in Pinellas Park shooting

Officers say the shooter may be among the dead. There is no threat to the community.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Two people are dead and another is injured following a shooting in Pinellas Park, police say.

It happened around 5 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Hit Promotional Products in the 3300 block of 122nd Avenue N, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found three people shot. Two people were dead and one person was hurt. Police say the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no threat to the community and believe the shooter may be one of two people killed.