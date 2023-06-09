Police: 3 people found dead inside Pinellas Park home connected to domestic-related double murder-suicide

No other information about the identity of the three people has been revealed, as of now.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — After three people were found dead Tuesday in a Pinellas Park home, law enforcement has confirmed what led to the "suspicious" deaths.

In an update, the Pinellas Park Police Department explained that the three deaths inside the home off 60th Lane N. were a result of a domestic-related double murder-suicide.

No other information about the identity of the three people has been revealed, as of now. Police said there was no apparent danger to the public during their investigation.