Generator fire in Pinellas Park sends 2 people to hospital with injuries

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A generator started a fire at a home that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday night, the Pinellas Park Fire Department said.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at a home on 53rd Way near 82nd Terrace N. A woman who lives there told 10 Tampa Bay one of the people rushed to the hospital had third-degree burns.

The fire department confirms the two people were hospitalized with burn injuries, reporting both have non-life-threatening injuries.