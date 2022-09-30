x
Pinellas County

Generator fire in Pinellas Park sends 2 people to hospital with injuries

The people's injuries were non-life-threatening, fire officials said.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A generator started a fire at a home that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday night, the Pinellas Park Fire Department said.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at a home on 53rd Way near 82nd Terrace N. A woman who lives there told 10 Tampa Bay one of the people rushed to the hospital had third-degree burns. 

The fire department confirms the two people were hospitalized with burn injuries, reporting both have non-life-threatening injuries. 

There is no word yet on what caused the generator fire at this time. 

