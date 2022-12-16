x
Pinellas County

Woman escapes with dog from Pinellas Park home destroyed by fire, 2 cats missing

Fire units from from Pinellas Park Fire Department and Largo Fire Rescue were called out around 10 a.m.
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — One Pinellas Park woman is without a home after a massive fire Friday morning, according to a news release. 

Fire units from the Pinellas Park Fire Department and Largo Fire Rescue were called out around 10 a.m. to a home located at 5809 99th Terrace North in Pinellas Park, the city said. 

One woman was able to escape the home with no injuries, the city explained. A dog was rescued from the backyard unharmed, however, two cats are still unaccounted for at this time. 

"On arrival, heavy smoke and flames were showing from the roof. Crews began a defensive attack with hand lines and the PPFD Truck 35 aerial.  The fire was determined to be extinguished just after 11 a.m.," the city wrote in a statement. 

"The fire gutted the structure and caused the roof to collapse deeming it a total loss." 

The fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

