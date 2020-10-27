1 dead, multiple homes damaged in Pinellas Park fire

Fire rescue crews said multiple homes were damaged.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Firefighters said one person was killed Tuesday in a Pinellas Park mobile home fire.

Fire rescue crews said multiple homes were damaged. Red Cross was called to help the people who were impacted, according to fire rescue crews.

The fire was under control around 5 a.m. Its cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: