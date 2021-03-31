Woman accused of stabbing roommate over $60 in stimulus money, Pinellas Park police say

Samantha Clark faces a charge of attempted murder.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A woman is accused of pulling a steak knife on her roommate, eventually stabbing him several times over an argument about $60 of her federal stimulus money.

Pinellas Park police officers responded around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday to a home on 55th Street N., where they found 77-year-old Dale Neary sitting in the backyard with multiple stab wounds to his body, according to a police department news release.

Police say they learned he and 46-year-old Samantha Clark were arguing over the stimulus check when she attacked him using "a common steak knife."

Neary tried to defend himself by hitting Clark with an aluminum pipe, though Clark continued to attack and stab him several more times before running off, according to police.

Clark was found a few blocks away from the home and was arrested for attempted murder. Officers noted it appeared she was under the influence of illegal narcotics, the department said in the release.

Clark will be taken to jail following treatment at an area hospital, while Neary remains hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to recover.