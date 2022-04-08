Police respond to hazmat situation near Pinellas Park apartment complex

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of an active hazmat situation near a Pinellas Park apartment complex.

Investigators say both Pinellas Park police and the fire department are responding to the 11200 block of US Highway 19 North. Police are asking the public to avoid the Clear Harbor Apartment complex located on US-19.

Emergency crews were first dispatched around 1 p.m. Friday. They have not released specific details about the nature of the hazmat situation.

No other information had been provided by authorities, as of just before 2:30 p.m.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.