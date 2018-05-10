PINELLAS PARK, Fla.— A Pinellas Park man's attempt to use a "get out of jail free" card didn't fly, authorities say.

Michael Haley, 51, was arrested for falsely personating an officer Thursday when he flashed his badge at a tow truck driver on Interstate 275, Pinellas County deputies say.

Haley allegedly blocked the driver from getting into his tow truck, and when the driver threatened to “call law enforcement,” Haley pulled out a black wallet that looked like a law enforcement officer's wallet, according to deputies.

Investigators say Haley then asked the driver of the tow truck: “Are you sure that’s a good idea?”

Deputies said the tow truck driver believed that Haley was an officer at the time.

This was not the first time Haley has impersonated an officer to get out of trouble, deputies say. Last year, he flashed what appeared to be a silver badge at a store manager who had yelled at him for opening hazelnut creamer and using it in his coffee in Clearwater, law enforcement said.

Haley said he had previously been a “cop” in Buffalo, New York, court documents said.

Law enforcement said they contacted Buffalo police and verified Haley had never been a police officer.

