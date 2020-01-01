PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A maintenance worker came across a couple of "pipe bomb-style devices" behind a home Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Sunny Rest Mobile Home Park, located at 3920 78th Ave. N, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Two devices, said to look like pipe bombs, were buried about 3 feet underground and spotted by a maintenance employee working on a project behind a mobile home, police say.

The Tampa Police Department's bomb squad responded and safely removed the devices.

No other devices were found, and police say it's believed the two devices were underground for an extended period of time.

