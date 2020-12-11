Pinellas Park Police investigating officer-involved parking lot crash

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man and one of the agency's own cruisers, according to a press release.
Officers say the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business located at 7561 49th Street.
The unidentified man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while the officer in his fully-marked SUV was uninjured.
"The investigation is in its early stages and is expected to last for several hours," the police department said.
It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
