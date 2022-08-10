Have you seen Thomas? Purple Alert issued for missing 34-year-old man

Pinellas Park police said he has been missing since July 27, 2022.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is searching for a disabled man who has been missing for two weeks.

Thomas Phanphilathip, 34, rode away on his bike from his group home on July 27, the police department said in a news release, and he has not been seen since. A Purple Alert has now been issued.

Phanphilathip is 5-feet, 5-inches, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey tank top, blue basketball shorts and either black flip-flops or grey and black LeBron James sneakers. He could be riding a teal and purple 24-inch Mishika Pueblo Mountain bike.

Authorities say the 34-year-old is developmentally delayed and does not have family in the area. He is known to frequent fast food restaurants near 62nd Avenue North and 9th Avenue North in St. Petersburg and also visits the area of Holiday in Pasco County.