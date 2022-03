Several high school students were on board, but no injuries have been reported.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas County school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning in Pinellas Park, police say.

It happened at 64th Street and 70th Avenue North. At least one other car was involved in the crash, officers say.

According to police, 11 high school students were on the bus. No injuries have been reported.