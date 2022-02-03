SWAT team responds to reported shooting in Pinellas Park

People are urged to stay out of the area of 45th Street N. and 76th Avenue N.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police and SWAT team members are trying to get a person to peacefully surrender from an apartment building following a reported shooting.

Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the area of 45th Street N. and 76th Avenue N. after a 911 caller hung up on dispatchers, according to a Pinellas Park Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, officers reported hearing gunfire and loud screaming.

Law enforcement told 10 Tampa Bay's Malique Rankin that the majority of Pinellas Park police have responded to the scene, along with SWAT officers. The apartment's other units have been evacuated as a precaution.

People are urged to stay away from the area as an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.