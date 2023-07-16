Police investigating shooting at Pinellas Park home

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at a home in Pinellas Park.

At 4:48 p.m., authorities arrived at the home located on 68th Avenue North after receiving a report of a domestic-related shooting, the Pinellas Park Police Department said in a news release.

The incident remains an active scene, and authorities have not yet said if anyone involved in the shooting was hurt or if any arrests have been made.

However, the police department says there is no threat to the public.