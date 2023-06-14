Teen accused of stabbing 19-year-old man outside Wells Fargo in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a 19-year-old man who was stabbed during a suspected drug deal Tuesday night outside a Pinellas Park bank, the Pinellas Park Police Department said in an updated news release.
The teen was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is charged with aggravated battery.
The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo on US Highway 19 North.
Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries and remains at a local hospital. No further details will be released while the investigation is ongoing.