Police says no kids on board school bus involved in minor crash

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A school bus was involved in a minor crash Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Pete Police Department.
Officers said nobody was hurt and there were no students on board when a hauler hit the school bus mirror.
Police say the crash happened on 16th Street North and 22nd Avenue North.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'We need to rescue this girl': Deputies ask for help finding missing New Port Richey girl, 11
- 'What are you afraid of,' asks mom of transgender child to Florida lawmakers
- DeSantis lashes out at YouTube for removing COVID panel discussion; Democrats blast 'waste of time'
- Derek Chauvin trial: Judge tells jury state will rest its case Tuesday, deliberation to begin next Monday
- Protesters gather in Minnesota despite curfew following deadly police-involved shooting
- St. Pete Pride reveals schedule for 'scaled down' 2021 events
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter