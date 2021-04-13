x
Pinellas County

Police says no kids on board school bus involved in minor crash

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A school bus was involved in a minor crash Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Pete Police Department. 

Officers said nobody was hurt and there were no students on board when a hauler hit the school bus mirror.

Police say the crash happened on 16th Street North and 22nd Avenue North. 

