Pinellas County School Board to vote on new mask mandate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County School Board could vote on a new mask policy at its Tuesday morning meeting.
Students and staff are required to wear masks right now, but school board members are looking at extending or modifying the current mandate.
The mask policy in place now has an expiration date and the one board members are talking about Tuesday would not. The new policy would have school leaders review it every three months and see if it needs any changes.
The experts here in Florida and across the world continually tell us there are three simple things you can control: wearing a mask, keeping your distance from others, and washing your hands.
