Pinellas Second Chance job fair pairs often overlooked workers with employers desperate to hire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In St. Petersburg, CareerSource Pinellas hosted a unique job fair that helped pair employers with people looking for a “second chance” to work.

In fact, organizers called it the second chance job fair.

With the so-called great resignation, businesses have been looking for employees and the job fair gave them a chance to meet prospective employees enthusiastic to work, but whose past or background hasn’t always made them a top job prospect.

Some might have had a criminal history, drugs, financial or health issues that have often made getting and keeping a job more difficult.

“Every employer is having a hard time filling that spot. So, if they’re trying to think outside the box – why not give somebody a chance who wants to work – who is going to be grateful for it,” CareerSource spokesperson Melissa Erhardt said. “If you look at statistics, the people who are given a second chance are way better employees because they’re so excited to be there.”

Organizers also brought in services to help people address underlying issues which can often keep people out of the job pool. So, a representative from the DMV was there to help drivers get their licenses reinstated.

"People feel hopeless," Jukobi Gamble who was looking for an opportunity said. "And if you put the word out that there is a second chance, it’s a second chance."

There was also housing assistance and medical screenings available to promote stability.