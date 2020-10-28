Pinellas County Sheriff's Office begins outfitting deputies with body cameras

The field trial began Wednesday.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday began to implement its new body-worn camera program.

The initial phase is a field trial, outfitting 30 deputies with the devices. The agency hopes the trial phase will help work through logistics and lead to the drafting of a policy that will end with more than 800 deputies getting body cameras.

Leading manufacturer Axon is making the agency's body cameras, which will automatically activate when deputies draw their guns or turn on their TASER devices. They can also be manually activated by the deputies.

"The program will cost approximately three million dollars per year for the

next five years and will include the body-worn camera, TASER, a new in-car

video system and holster activation which will work in conjunction with one

another," the sheriff's office explained in a news release.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the new body cams were "something that I absolutely endorse and embrace."

"I am listening to our community that overwhelmingly supports and wants these cameras, and I am committed to making that happen," Gualtieri said.

