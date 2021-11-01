Why extra deputies are at Pinellas County Schools today

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Extra deputies were dispatched Monday to schools in Pinellas County, but investigators say the move was just precautionary.
The sheriff's office says it is investigating a "Snapchat threat of a school shooting."
But, deputies made clear there has been zero indication that the threat being investigated was actually directed toward any specific school in the county "or that it's credible."
Like any threats, authorities are still taking it seriously. And, they're asking anyone who sees something suspicious to speak up.
"Our investigators are diligently working with Snapchat to develop further leads," Cpl. Travis Sibley told 10 Tampa Bay in a statement. "We do not believe, at this time, there is a legitimate threat to area schools."
The Pinellas County School Board will be communicating with parents at schools.
