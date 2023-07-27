x
Pinellas County

Police: St. Pete woman thrown from an SUV, seriously hurt

St. Petersburg police found her in a parking lot Wednesday night.
File image of caution tape at scene of car crash.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police detectives say they found a woman with life-threatening injuries lying in a parking lot after she was thrown from an SUV.

Authorities responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Madeira Apartments on 38th Avenue North, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The woman is 55 years old, and she was thrown from a light-colored SUV, detectives said. No additional details were provided.

Police say they are actively trying to find out what happened, and they ask anyone with information to call 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

