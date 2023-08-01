17-year-old accused of 2 death set to be arraigned in Pinellas County

17-year-old Deonte Bishop will be arraigned in a Pinellas County courtroom. Bishop is charged in connection to the deaths of two people in separate incidents.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart.

It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after. Gayle's family was left devastated.

"He's not just a father, he's a friend. I tell him everything," his daughter Donna Scott said. "I have ever since I was a little girl."

Court documents show a $5,000 bond was posted to release Bishop on Dec. 19. Ten days later, police said he shot and killed 15-year-old Zykiquiro Lofton. Detectives said Bishop's ankle monitor placed him near the 1500 block of 9th Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Another family was emotionally shattered.

“He would've been 16...Instead of celebrating his birthday, I have to do a funeral,” said Lofton's mother.

The family is now questioning why Bishop was let out of jail in the first place.

“I don't know whatever judge decided to let him out how do you sleep at night knowing that Zykiquiro Lofton is deceased?” Tenishula Lofton, the 15-year-old's grandmother said.

The police department said officers did their job.

"He was still on an ankle monitor, it didn't stop him," St. Petersburg Police public information office Yolanda Fernandez said. "Our detectives and our investigators, police officers have done their job all the way around. Throughout each case. The justice system determines how long someone remains in custody. The police don't."

Both families are now hoping justice is served.

“They should not be allowed to walk the streets freely as my grandson will never be able to walk the streets," said Vicki Glenn, Lofton's other grandmother said.