Construction crew ruptures gas line in Pinellas County, shutting down road

It's not clear how long the repairs will take.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Construction workers accidentally broke a gas line Friday afternoon on southbound East Lake Road and Woodlands Boulevard, just north of Oldsmar, in Pinellas County.

The sheriff's office said nobody was hurt, and nothing was damaged beyond the ruptured gas line.

Southbound traffic was initially being turned around and diverted to Keystone Road, but one southbound lane of East Lake Road has since been reopened. All northbound lanes are open. Traffic delays are mostly affecting southbound drivers only.

