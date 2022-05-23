Small plane crashes at St. Pete-Clearwater Airport, fire rescue says

There were no reported injuries to anyone involved in the crash.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a small plane crash at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport on Monday, they said in a news release.

The plane that crashed was a duel engine prop plane and landed on the fence near Stoneybrook Drive and Ulmerton Road North, the news release said.

There were no injuries to the pilot, as well as no signs of a fire or hazardous debris. However, there was a fuel spill.

At this time, commercial operations are currently delayed.