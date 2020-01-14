ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A small plane crashed off the runway Tuesday afternoon at Albert Whitted Airport .
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the aircraft had crashed at the end of the runway.
Emergency responders said there were three people on board at the time of the crash. Fire crews said all three people are okay.
Fire rescue said the cause of the crash is still being investigated and the scene was turned over to airport officials.
No fuel leaked into the water, according to Fire Rescue.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
