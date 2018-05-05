St. Petersburg officials believe a man died Saturday when an electronic cigarette exploded in his face and caused a fire.

The call came in at around 9:45 a.m. about a fire, but when firefighters got to the home in the 300 block of 19th Avenue NE, they found the body of 38-year-old Tallmadge D'Elia.

Fire Rescue Lt. Steven Lawrence said investigators believe D'Elia was using a vape pen when it exploded in his face, starting a fire.

His body was found on the second floor.

His parents were out of town and he was the only in the home at the time, Lawrence said.

Right now they are calling it an accident as they wait for the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

