Person creates car chase after report of shooting at Treasure Island home, police say

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A person is accused of creating a police chase Monday afternoon in Treasure Island after there was a report of a shooting at a home.

The Treasure Island Police Department said in a news release they responded to a shooting at a home in the area located on Gulf Boulevard.

When police arrived at the home, authorities say they saw a person with a weapon and ordered them to drop it.

The person reportedly dropped the weapon but then left the home in a vehicle and headed eastbound into St. Pete Beach.

The police department says this then created a car chase, but then the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office took over the pursuit after the person left the Treasure Island area.

At the time of this writing, police have not yet said if the person they were chasing has been caught.