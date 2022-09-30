Police recover man's body from water at Largo park

It's unknown at this time if the man's death is connected to Hurricane Ian.

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is investigating after a man's body was found floating inside a body of water at a local park Thursday.

At around 1:55 p.m., a caller in Largo Central Park claimed they found a body in water located in front of the military memorial area of the park.

Largo police and Largo Fire Rescue removed the body from the water but were not able to find an ID on him right away, the police department explains. It wasn't until a little while later that police were able to identify the person as 51-year-old Michael Hare.

The agency says it's unknown at this time how long Hare was inside the water before being found, and it's undetermined if this is connected to Hurricane Ian.