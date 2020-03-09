x
Pinellas County

Police: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Clearwater

Officers said a man was taken to Bayfront Hospital as a trauma alert.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are investigating after a reported shooting Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:14 p.m. near the 1100 block of Pine Street, which is near S Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Druid Road.

A man was taken to Bayfront Hospital as a trauma alert, police say, and detectives are still on scene investigating.

Police said no one is in custody

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

