Police investigate fire at Uhuru House in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating a fire that happened Saturday morning at the Uhuru House.

Police say a flag on a flagpole and some nearby palm trees were set on fire. No damage to anything else was reported, and no one was hurt.

The police department says detectives are investigating and searching for the person responsible for the fire.

No other information has been released, as of now.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.