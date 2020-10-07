Police investigate protests at St. Pete Pier

St. Petersburg Police have received complaints about protests at the St. Pete Pier.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As conversations about race and equality continue around the nation, so do protests here in the Bay area.

Since the new St. Pete Pier opened earlier this week, protesters have been using it as a forum.

There have been video posts on social media of protesters walking up and down the pier’s stairway, and even through the rooftop bar.

According to St. Pete Police, the tenant areas are not public property and the management can report trespassing.

Police are currently investigating an incident where a woman was hit by a bicycle carried by a demonstrator and a later confrontation where a customer was punched in the face.

Earlier this week, St. Pete Police announced officers would be enforcing traffic rules after complaints about protesters blocking the roads and impeding traffic like this incident with a fire truck.

The goal is to make the community safer for those crossing the street too.

A spokesperson for the department says officers have not handed out the citations with the $62.50 fine, and are still working to educate the community about the laws.

