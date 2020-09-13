Police investigating after body found in Old Tampa Bay

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is working to uncover what led to a woman's body being found in Old Tampa Bay.

Officers found the woman's body shortly after 5 p.m., Saturday, just west of the Bayside Bridge.

It is now up to the Pinellas-Pasco County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the official cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

