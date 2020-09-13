Police investigating after body found in Old Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department is working to uncover what led to a woman's body being found in Old Tampa Bay.
Officers found the woman's body shortly after 5 p.m., Saturday, just west of the Bayside Bridge.
It is now up to the Pinellas-Pasco County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the official cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical Storm Sally moves off Florida's coast, expected to become a hurricane
- Maintenance tractor catches fire at University of Florida's football stadium 'The Swamp'
- Tropical Depression 20 forms in the Atlantic
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
- Special delivery! Clearwater fire medics help woman give birth at the fire station
- Moffitt investigating data breach after doctor's briefcase with patient information was stolen
- Fauci: Life back to normal in late, 2021 even with COVID-19 vaccine
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter