Police: 1 dead, another injured in suspected overnight arson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The St. Petersburg Police Department is working to figure out what led to a man dying and a woman being injured in a fire Friday night.
Police say a call came in around 9:30 p.m. concerning a possible arson in the 5400 block of 14th Ave N.
St. Pete Fire Rescue arrived and pulled two people from the home, according to a release. Officers say the man was dead and the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The fire was put out around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Detectives are still working to identify the man and notify family.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
