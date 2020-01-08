Police: 1 dead, another injured in suspected overnight arson

Police say a call came in around 9:30 p.m. concerning a possible arson.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The St. Petersburg Police Department is working to figure out what led to a man dying and a woman being injured in a fire Friday night.

Police say a call came in around 9:30 p.m. concerning a possible arson in the 5400 block of 14th Ave N.

St. Pete Fire Rescue arrived and pulled two people from the home, according to a release. Officers say the man was dead and the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire was put out around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives are still working to identify the man and notify family.

No other information was immediately available.

