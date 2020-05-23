Man taken to the hospital after moped, car crash

Hillcrest Avenue is shut down in the area of the crash while crews work.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Hillcrest Avenue is shutdown near Bellevue Boulevard as the Clearwater Police Department and fire rescue investigate a crash with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a car v. moped around 6:20 p.m. in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Temple Street.

The man riding the moped was taken as a trauma alert to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for his injuries. The status of the driver is not yet known.

Hillcrest Avenue is shut down in the area of the crash while crews work.

Police have not yet shared what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay.

What other people are reading right now: