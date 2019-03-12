ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was shot by police on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

According to law enforcement, officers received a call about a suspicious man with a large knife pacing back and forth on the walkway over Interstate 275 at 27th Avenue North.

Police say he refused to respond to officers, so a negotiator was called in. According to a news release, after about 45 minutes, the man made a move toward the officers -- so one officer shot him.

The man is in critical condition.

