LARGO, Fla. -- A Largo man was arrested after police say he hit a 7-year-old with his hand and with a belt.

Police say Carl Anklam, 26, hit the child multiple times in the head leaving "significant swelling and bruising" and struck him with a nylon belt with a square metal buckle.

The arrest report states the victim told officers that he was hit by Anklam because he got in trouble at school.

Anklam told police that he "lost his cool," when he hit the child, the report states.

Anklam was charged with aggravated child abuse.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP