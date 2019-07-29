LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is scheduled to have a news conference to discuss the death of a toddler last year.

Largo Police Chief Jeffrey Undestad is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Monday on what would have been Jordan Belliveau’s third birthday.

Charisse Stinson, Jordan’s mother, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her son. She is set to go to trial on March 2, 2020.

Stinson is also charged with providing false information to a law enforcement agency during an investigation and aggravated child abuse.

Police said Stinson lied about Belliveau's disappearance in September 2018, which prompted an Amber Alert.

Several Florida lawmakers are expected to join Undestad on Monday, including State Reps. Chris Latvala, Ben Diamond, Jennifer Webb. State Sens. Darryl Rouson and Ed Hooper are also expected to be in attendance as well as Dr. Jim Lewis.

The group is set to discuss ongoing efforts to protect children from abuse in Florida's child welfare system.

