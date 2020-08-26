Police: Man wanted for 2 St. Petersburg home invasions, car theft

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for a man they believe broke into two homes over the weekend.
Officers say they would like to speak with 28-year-old Derrick Malone in connection to the break-ins.
The first break-in happened on Saturday at a home on Roser Park Drive near the 5th Street South intersection. A woman told officers she was attacked inside her home by the intruder at 8:20 a.m., saying the person demanded her car keys.
She gave the intruder her keys, but he quickly realized he couldn’t drive the car because it had a manual transmission, police said.
Officers say he continued to a second house nearby on 10th Avenue South, threatening another woman with a sword found in the home. The car thief was given the keys and was able to get away, according to police.
If you have seen Malone recently, contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
