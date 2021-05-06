Police officer rescues ducklings from storm drain in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police take an oath to help others, no matter who, or what, is in trouble!
An officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department came to the rescue when several ducklings were found trapped in a storm drain on Wednesday.
A video shared by the police department on its Facebook page shows Officer Weidner lifting the ducklings out of the drain and onto safe ground.
"Officer Weidner was flagged down by crossing guards in the area of 70 and MLK in reference to baby ducks being stuck in a drain," the police department wrote. "He didn't hesitate to rescue them!"
