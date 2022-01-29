Police: Possible human remains found in St. Pete

The possible remains were reportedly found under heavy vegetation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating possible human remains found just south of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of I-275 just south of the bridge where someone found what appeared to be human bones under heavy vegetation, a media alert from the police department reports.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit responded to the scene, police explain. The scene was processed while the bones were collected.

Authorities will continue to investigate in hopes of identifying the unknown person.

No other information was released at this time.