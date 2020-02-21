CLEARWATER, Fla — Police are looking for the driver they say slammed into another car head-on and left the scene.
Clearwater police said the crash happened at 1400 block of North Betty Lane.
Two people in the crash were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts. Police have not given a description of the car they are looking for.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Restaurant closes down after viral video exposes meat thawing outside
- Mother of missing children with arrested after failing to bring them to authorities
- Pigeons with glued-on MAGA hats released in Las Vegas
- George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg over Trayvon Martin tweets
- Hillsborough County decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana
- World-famous baby eaglet killed by rat poison, rescue group says
- 'Felt like a nightmare' | 8-year-old Maryland girl dies after flu complications
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter