CLEARWATER, Fla — Police are looking for the driver they say slammed into another car head-on and left the scene.

Clearwater police said the crash happened at 1400 block of North Betty Lane.

Two people in the crash were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts. Police have not given a description of the car they are looking for.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

