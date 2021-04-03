Police search for man and car after a woman was taken to the hospital

Anyone with information is being asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are searching for a man they've described as a "person of interest" in a case involving a woman who was found with life-threatening injuries in her Clearwater apartment.

In a news release, the Clearwater Police Department said detectives were hoping to speak with 57-year-old Tony Thomas.

Authorities say the woman, who he knows, was taken to a St. Pete hospital, where she is in critical condition. And, investigators aren't sure how she suffered the injuries.

Officers say they are also trying to find the woman's 2005 blue Ford Taurus with Florida license plate Y215JP.

Anyone who knows where Thomas or the car might be is asked to call Clearwater police officers at 727-562-4242.