ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—St. Petersburg Police are on the scene of a shooting in an alley on 13th Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Street South and 13th Avenue.

Police said a 19-year-old man was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police said they were looking for a newer white Ford Fusion, with a back fin and spoke rims.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with 10News for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP