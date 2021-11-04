Police looking for elderly woman involved in crash between bicycle and electric scooter

The unidentified woman at the hospital didn't have any identification on her and no scars, marks or tattoos to work with.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Traffic investigators from the St. Petersburg Police Department are asking for help in identifying a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic incident Thursday afternoon.

Police say at about 12:10 p.m., a bicycle and an electric scooter crashed into each other on 18th Avenue North, just east of 66th Street.

The elderly woman who was riding the bike was taken to the hospital after she sustained life-threatening injuries, according to officers. The driver of the electric scooter was not hurt.

The unidentified woman at the hospital didn't have any identification on her and no scars, marks or tattoos to work with, police explain.