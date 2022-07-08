Police search for missing Wisconsin man in Tarpon Springs

The 21-year-old is only visiting family in Tarpon Springs, and police believe he might be having a mental health crisis.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Spring police are searching for a man from Wisconsin they say went missing Friday evening while visiting his family.

At around 7 p.m., the father of 21-year-old Raynor Stehno went to the Tarpon Springs Police Department to report his son missing. Police explain in a news release the father was worried because Stehno left the house earlier in the day and never returned.

The 21-year-old reportedly left without his phone, wallet or any belongings. He is only visiting family in Tarpon Springs, and police believe he might be having a mental health crisis.

Stehno was entered into the Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing, and it was revealed he had earlier been taken to Pinellas Safe Harbor, police explain.

Investigators learned that the 21-year-old expressed to an employee at the homeless shelter that he wanted to speak to a mental health professional.

But he allegedly left the facility before anyone could help him get mental health services, according to the police department. Stehno was last seen walking away from Pinellas Safe Harbor at around 5:40 p.m.