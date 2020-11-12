Police searching for pick-up involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Pinellas Park Police Department says they are looking for a small dark-colored pick-up truck with whitewall tires.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash in Pinellas Park has left a motorcyclist dead and police searching for the driver accused of hitting them and leaving the scene.

Officers say the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 62nd Avenue and 55th Street. Once on scene, a motorcyclist was found dead, but no other cars were in the area, according to a press release.

That's because the Pinellas Park Police Department says a small dark-colored pick-up truck with whitewall tires was seen leaving the area immediately after the crash, citing witness reports.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-973-TIPS) or the Pinellas Park Police Department (727-369-7840).

