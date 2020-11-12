Police searching for pick-up involved in deadly hit-and-run

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash in Pinellas Park has left a motorcyclist dead and police searching for the driver accused of hitting them and leaving the scene.
Officers say the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 62nd Avenue and 55th Street. Once on scene, a motorcyclist was found dead, but no other cars were in the area, according to a press release.
That's because the Pinellas Park Police Department says a small dark-colored pick-up truck with whitewall tires was seen leaving the area immediately after the crash, citing witness reports.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-973-TIPS) or the Pinellas Park Police Department (727-369-7840).
- Panel recommends Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in step toward FDA emergency use authorization
- COVID-19 vaccine questions answered
- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are 2020 TIME Person of the Year
- FDLE releases video of raid on former Florida coronavirus dashboard worker's home
- Florida's first snow park has permit revoked, is forced to close
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter