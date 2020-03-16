ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old teen.

Police say Chance Cooper was last seen in the Placido Bay neighborhood of St. Petersburg. He is 5'10" and weighs 170 pounds. According to police, he was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark blue shirt with dark blue shorts with a white pinstripe. He wasn't wearing any shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 727-893-7780, or text “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411.

