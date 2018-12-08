ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- On Friday night, a man broke into three unlocked cars and attempted to break into 40 more at Derby Lane.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said Andre Pearson, 26, was caught on surveillance video breaking into three unlocked vehicles parked outside the Derby Lane greyhound racetrack on Gandy Blvd.

Deputies said he also tried to get into at least 40 other vehicles in the lot by pulling on their door handles. They said Pearson admitted to deputies that he was attempting to break into the vehicles.

Pearson was arrested after 1 a.m. Saturday morning and charged with loitering and prowling.

